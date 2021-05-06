Lahore Qalandars development programme for women cricketers

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars has launched a player development programme for women cricketers.

The programme is being launched in collaboration with the government of Punjab but will be extended to all provinces.

Qalandars’ women PDP will commence with trials in six cities followed by a tournament among selected players representing their respective cities. The players will also have opportunity to train in Qalandars HPC and tour Australia for further training.