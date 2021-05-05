Traders stage rally against lockdown

PESHAWAR: The Tajir Ittehad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took out a protest rally on Tuesday against the government decision to lockdown businesses from May 8 to 16.

Led by their president, Mujeebur Rehman, the traders marched through various bazaars and chanted slogans against the proposed lockdown. Speaking on the occasion, Mujeeb ur Rehman said the government had announced to ban the Youme Ali (RA) processions recently but later not only the restriction was lifted but also police and security officials were deputed allegedly without even following the standard operating procedures (SOPs). Likening the lockdown from May 8 to 16 to economic murder of the traders, he said they rejected the decision.

Mujeeb ur Rehman said the district administration had failed to enforce SOPs, adding they would continue business by following the protective measures against the deadly virus. The closure of businesses for nine days, he said, was not acceptable to them, asking the government to review the decision and allow business for 24 hours in the last days of the holy month.