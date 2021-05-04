Imran fooling nation: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Imran Khan fooled the nation that was why he thought his terrible photo shoot would impress the public crushed under inflation and unemployment because of the PTI's disastrous rule.

In a statement issued here on Monday, she said the entire nation saw how Imran visited empty markets on a bicycle with music in the background. She said Imran hiked the price of all edibles during Ramazan and then shot a preplanned video in a cinematic fashion to deceive the people of Pakistan.

She said these musical movies cannot provide relief to people. Imran's modeling did not help reduce the price of sugar, flour, medicine, electricity and gas, she said, adding that Imran's director of photography may get an award for his work but people cannot get respite from such stunts. She said the nation is hoping that sugar, flour, rice, vegetables, fruits and meat would be subsidised but instead Imran chose a video shoot to mock the misery of the nation's poor and middle class.

She said Pakistanis are facing the most unaffordable Ramazan in the history of the country. She slammed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to appease the government which was why it had lost its credibility.