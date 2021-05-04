Tareen says no contact with PML-N or PPP

By News Desk

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen said on Monday he had no contact either with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) or Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Talking to the media outside a banking court, which extended his interim bail till May 19, Tareen said he and members of his group wanted a transparent inquiry into his cases. He said one of his cases whose investigation Prime Minister Imran Khan had assigned to Barrister Ali Zafar had nothing to do with money laundering.

“The Prime Minister has assured that my concerns will be addressed,” he added. He said there was no criminal case at all against him, adding the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had no role in it. “This matter pertains to my business dealings and there is no mention of the public or secret fund in it,” he explained.

Tareen said he had been facing inquiry for the past year and had attended 78 hearings so far. He, however, dispelled the impression that he and members of his group wanted the withdrawal of cases filed against him, adding: “I have never evaded accountability”.

Responding to a query about Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s remarks about him the estranged PTI leader said he would not like to comment on them.

Meanwhile, the banking court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in the sugar scandal case till May 19.

Earlier, Jahangir Tareen was accompanied to the court by two Punjab ministers Nauman Langrial and Ajmal Cheema, advisers to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar—Abdul Hayyee Dasti, Rafaqat Gilani and Ameer Khan; besides various members of Punjab Assembly.

Before leaving for the court the PTI workers and 25 members of Punjab Assembly had a huddle at Tareen House in Lahore.