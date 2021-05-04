DHA residents caught in misery as water supply ‘halted without notice’

The water supply to the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) has been disrupted since Saturday night due to which residents of the area are in extreme misery in Ramazan.

According to details shared by the CBC, the water supply has been halted by the Karachi Water Supply Board (KWSB). The water supply has been discontinued without any prior information, due to which residents of Defense Housing Authority (DHA) and several Katchi Abadis are facing difficulties.

The CBC’s executive officer said that due to the disruption of the water supply in the limits of the CBC, the residents were in extreme misery. He said a major water crisis had occurred in the area.

The major reason for the water shortage in the area, he pointed out, was the disruption of the water supply from the water board to the CBC without any prior information. He requested the residents of the CBC and DHA to use water with care and responsibility and cooperate with the CBC’s water supply staff.

On the other hand, the KWSB in a report regarding unauthorised connection said the reduction in the water quantum supply to DHA was due to unauthorised water connection of a six-inch diameter from a 48-inch diameter trunk main on Korangi Road near Nasir Colony.

This six-inch diameter unauthorised connection has been made by residents of Nasir Colony. This illegal water connection to the colony exacerbates the water crisis in the downstream area. The reduction in the water quantum is more observed in the DHA water supply as located at the tail of the network, according to a KWSB report.