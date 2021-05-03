President Alvi urges adherence to SOPs

Islamabad:President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday, in a telephonic conversation with Allama Sajid Naqvi, stressed upon a strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Ramzan and Majalis to contain spread of coronavirus.

During the conversation, the president further emphasized that people should wear masks and observe social distancing. “The elderly people should perform religious duties at homes,” he added.

Allama Sajid Naqvi assured the president of complete observance of SOPs during Majalis. The president urged ulema to advise people to stick to these SOPs. He underlined the need to act upon advice of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) with regard to pandemic.

He said the nation with united stand has to overcome the trying times of coronavirus pandemic. The president also contacted Maulana Hafeez Jalandhari and said ulema should advise the faithful to observe SOPs in mosques. Wafaq ul Madaris had already written a letter to madaris to implement SOPs, Maulana Jalandhari said.