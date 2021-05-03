Where will the poor go?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The third wave of Covid-19 has resulted in a sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. At present, people are finding it quite difficult to find a hospital that provides treatment at relatively affordable rates. For the elite, finding a good hospital is not a worry. However, for those critically ill patients who aren’t financially strong, meeting medical expenses which are usually in hundreds of thousands is a big challenge. Will the incumbent government look into this serious issue and provide some relief to people who cannot afford expensive medical treatment?
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad