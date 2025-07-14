Jennifer Aniston crushing hard on Orlando Bloom amid dating hypnotist

Jennifer Aniston is in awe of Katy Perry’s former partner Orlando Bloom.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor “adores” Jennifer as he believes “she’s a class act” and “doesn’t understand” how she was unlucky in love.

The actor is believed to have a soft spot towards Jennifer that goes way back, even both stars shut down previous rumors of a secret affair in 2007.

“It's got to be aggravating for Katy, the way he's always drooling about her,” shared an insider.

Another source opened up that the Friends alum always “has these high standards” and Orlando “checks every box” unlike her exes Brad Pitt, John Mayer and Justin Theroux.

An insider noted, “It's open knowledge within Jen’s friend group that they got very, very close on more than one occasion, and she's always raved about him being her ideal type.”

“Jennifer would never make a move on him while things are still in limbo with Katy, but if he does become available, of course, she'd jump at the chance,” pointed out a source.

The insider added that the actress “would get together with Orlando in half a heartbeat”.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is rumoured to be dating hypnotist Jim Curtis after the two were spotted getting close during several outings.