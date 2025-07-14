Jeremy Renner finally breaks silence on allegations by ex-wife Sonni Pacheco

Jeremy Renner, Sonni Pacheco share 12-year-old daughter named Ava

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner has finally spoken about his bad blood with former partner Sonni Pacheco.

The parted ways in 2014 just 10 months after their marriage. After the end of their marriage, the Wingman actress filed a custody case against Renner for their daughter Ava, who is now 12-years-old.

Besides that, she also accused him of threatening to kill her and then himself. According to Sonni’s allegations, the 54-year-old had also bitten their little girl.

While speaking about the allegations applied on him by ex-wife, Jeremy told Guardian's Saturday magazine that he didn’t feel good about the accusations being made public.

The Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol star added, "Whatever stress I've had in life I've tried to find a way of laughing through it. And that's where sometimes cynicism comes out — you think, 'I'm just going to have a laugh at this stuff.'"

When asked to clarify his statement, Renner said, "Being accused of things you've not done, right? That doesn't feel good to anybody.”

“It certainly doesn't feel good when you're a celebrity and it's known to everybody."

However, after all the bad blood, now Jeremy and Sonni are on good terms. They even co-parent Ava and also share custody their daughter.