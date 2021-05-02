GIK ranked top university for quality education

SWABI: The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK) has been ranked the top university in Pakistan by the Times Higher Education.

The Times Higher Education is one of the most prestigious publishers of university rankings in the world.

According to the Times Higher Education, GIK has been ranked number one in Pakistan in its World University Impact Rankings 2021 in the category of Quality Education. Worldwide, the GIK was ranked 30th out of 966 universities.

The GIK faculty members said that the rankings were based on the societal impact of a university towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The GIK Institute is the only Pakistani university to feature in the top 50 universities in the world in SDG:4.

The GIK was also ranked in the top 300 universities worldwide in SDG:1.

The SDG:4 measured a university’s contribution to learning, research and its commitment to education.

“Being ranked first in Pakistan, and 30th globally in the SDG of ‘Quality Education’ is a remarkable feat,” said a faculty member.

“We are proud to lead by example in the efforts to impart quality education to our citizens and to contribute to sustainable development, which is today recognized internationally as being of immense importance,” he added.

Jehangir Bashar, Rector of the GIK, said that this achievement bore testimony to the hard work and commitment of the faculty, staff and management of the institute to make sure our students got the best quality education while promoting the cause of sustainable development.

“We remain committed to this and will endeavour to keep on representing Pakistan among the top institutions of learning in the world,” he added.