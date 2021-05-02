Moonis pays tribute to workers

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader and National Assembly Member Moonis Elahi saluted the greatness of workers of Pakistan on the occasion of Labour Day.

He said that Allama Iqbal, the poet of the East, very aptly reflected while saluting the hard work of the workers in his poetry. Meanwhile, Moonis Elahi said that global warming had melted 267 billion tonbes of ice in the world; sea level has risen 21 feet higher. Pakistan’s 7,253 glaciers are also suffering from an environmental catastrophe that could make water scarcity a bitter reality in future. Moonis Elahi said that large water reservoirs were essential for the survival and greenery of Pakistan. All this is possible only if Kalabagh Dam is built and maximum water is saved, with the construction of this Dam.