Body of woman recovered from river

MANSEHRA: Mutilated body of a newlywed woman, who had slipped into River Kunhar while her husband was taking her pictures last month, was recovered from water in Badwar area of Balakot on Friday.

Saima Khalil and her husband Khalilur Rehman, residents of Sanghar district of Sindh, were on their honeymoon to Kaghan valley when the former slipped into the river on March 22 this year.

The Rescue 1122 divers had carried out an operation to fish out her body after the incident but failed.

Later, the body of Saima Khalil was seen by locals who informed the police, who rushed to the area and took it out of the water.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Balakot wherefrom it would be handed over to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the police have seized a huge quantity of illegally chopped timber and shifted it to Battal Police Station.

A police party led by the SHO Noman Javed seized the beams from Chaterplan forest.

According to police, the timber smugglers had abandoned the wood and fled after seeing the police party.