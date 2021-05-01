Minor girl wounded by stray bullet

Six people, including a minor girl, were wounded in separate firing incidents in parts of the city on Friday. A four-year-old girl, identified as Ayesha, was wounded after a stray bullet hit her in Lasi Goth within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. She was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Separately, two men, 30-year-old Tanvir and 25-year-old Najeeb, were injured in a firing incident that took place in the Singu Lane area in Lyari within the limits of the Chakiwara police station.

The casualties were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said the two men were shot for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. In a similar incident, two more people were wounded after being shot for offering resistance during a mugging bid on Shahrah-e-Iraq within the Preedy police’s limits. The injured persons were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where they were identified as Nadeem Ahmed, 45, and Salar Shah, 40.

Meanwhile, a security guard, identified as 25-year-old Mohand Lal, was wounded after his gun was accidentally discharged in the Karimabad area within the limits of the Azizabad police station. The injured guard was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations are under way.