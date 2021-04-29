IHC bars ECP from hearing Faryal Talpur’s disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from hearing the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur’s disqualification case.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the plea. Granting stay in the case, the court also sought replies from the ECP and other respondents.

During the hearing, Farooq Naek, counsel for Faryal Talpur, argued before the court that the Election Commission did not give proper hearing to him. He regretted that the ECP reopened the case against his client without listening to her point of view, only on the application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs Arsalan Taj and Rabia Afzal.

Naek further said that the Election Commission had earlier closed the case when the MPAs did not pursue it.

“But later, on February 8, all of a sudden, the ECP again opened the case when both the MPAs again submitted an application,” he explained. Faryal Talpur’s counsel prayed the IHC to bar the ECP from hearing the disqualification case. The court adjourned the hearing till May 28.