19 jailed in Kazakhstan

Almaty, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan sentenced dozens of people for lethal ethnic clashes last year, with 19 defendants jailed, a community leader said. The clashes in the south of the oil-rich country in February 2020 saw Kazakhs attack villages inhabited by a Chinese-speaking minority known locally as Dungans. The fighting killed people and put under scrutiny boasts by the authoritarian regime of inter-ethnic harmony in the former Soviet nation.