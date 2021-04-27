Maulana Tariq Jameel opens his first clothing brand store

KARACHI: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, who launched his clothing brand a few weeks ago, inaugurated his first flagship store in the port city Monday.

Maulana Tariq Jameel along with his associates and the executives running the brand cut the ribbon and offered ‘Dua’ to kick off the launch of MTJ on Tariq Road.

“The thought first came to me in 2000. I always wanted to run a madrassa without using Zakat money. But I couldn’t find enough resources for it,” said Jameel, while talking to media after the inauguration. “So, when the pandemic happened, Allah Almighty put this thought in my head to start a business and use that money to run the Islamic institution”. “That was my intention and a few of my friends collaborated with me. Hence, we launched a brand with my name,” he added.

In a video message shared on his official page on Facebook, Jameel said he had established Madrasatul Hasnain, a seminary in Faisalabad for students to get whole education in the Arabic language in 2000. “Now expanded to 10 branches, it was not easy to manage financially,” he said.