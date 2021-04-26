1,436 cases registered over SOPs violations

LAHORE:Police registered cases against 762 people for walking around without masks and 854 cases on violation of corona SOPs.

A total of 1,436 cases were registered for violation of corona SOPs. Lahore CCPO Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has directed that government guidelines be implemented in view of protection of citizens.

Fine tickets issued: City traffic police issued tickets to 1,077,000 vehicles and motorcycles for violating corona SOPs.

Traffic police registered 13 cases against public transport owners for violating corona SOPs. As per traffic police, 1,223 vehicles were impounded for violating corona SOPs and carrying over 50pc rides and 124,000 motorcycles, 24,000 rickshaws and 11,000 cars were issued challan tickets.

Dolphins, PRU: Dolphins Squad and PRU showed immediate response to the all 100 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 174,000 bikes, 392 vehicles and over one lakh persons, Police impounded 508 bikes and two vehicles and arrested 75 persons due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested three persons on charges of kite flying and 16 for doing wheelie.

164 POs arrested: Lodhran district police arrested 164 absconders and other suspects involved in various crimes during the past month and recovered a large quantity of drugs and illegal weapons.

The police arrested 21 members of nine dacoit gangs and 62 illegal arms carriers. Similarly, the police registered 55 cases against over speeding, a case against bogus number plate, 18 cases against illegal gas refilling, 7 cases against gambling and 18 cases against violation of Loudspeaker Act during the last month.