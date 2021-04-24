28 Indian fishermen arrested by PMSA

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Friday seized five Indian fishing vessels for entering Pakistan’s territorial waters illegally and arrested 28 crew members on board.

According to a PMSA Spokesman, the arrests were made by routine patrolling boats of the PMSA while the Indian fishermen were busy in fishing in Pakistan’s territorial waters. He added that the 28 arrested fishermen had been

After interrogations by PMSA officials, the Indian nationals were handed over to the Docks police for further legal action. They would be presented before a judicial magistrate with arequest for their physical remand.

Indian and Pakistani forces regularly detain each other’s fishing vessels and crews for their alleged involvement in unlawful fishing within the other side’s territorial waters.