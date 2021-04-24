Land dispute leaves eight wounded

MIRANSHAH: As many as eight people sustained injuries in a clash over a land dispute in N Waziristan’s Ghulam Khan tehsil on Friday, sources said.

The sources said that tribesmen living near the Afghan border had a land dispute which led to an exchange of fire between the two sides. Armed with light and heavy weapons, the two sides traded fire in which eight people were injured. The police said the injured were rushed to a local hospital. The district administration was making efforts to broker a ceasefire and resolve the issue through a jirga.