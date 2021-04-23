FIR lodged against SHO, others for molesting girl

SUKKUR: An FIR was registered against the SHO Khohra and others for molesting a girl working for an NGO here on Thursday.

The case was registered against Station House officer Khohra Aijaz Magsi, Head Constable Qurban Shahani, policemen Naseer Ujjan and Allahwadhayo, and one Nazeer Ujjan after the completion of the inquiry report by SP Headqaurters Nowsherwan Ali Chandio, who accused them of molestating NGO worker Tahamina Khiliji.

According to Tahamina Khiliji, she had a dispute with her friend Roshni Pathan and she received a phone call from Naseer Ujjan, informing her that Roshni Pathan had registered a complaint against her and asked her to visit the Police Station. She said when she reached the police station Khohra she did not find Roshni there and the SHO forced her to sit her car to find Roshni. She said that the SHO had stopped the car at an abandoned place and sexually harass her with the help of others.