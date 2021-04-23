PML-N seeks resumption of Orange Train

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly regarding the closure of metro Orange Line train for the past 23 days. PML-N MPA submitted the resolution on Thursday stating that thousands of commuters are facing daily problems due to closure of Orange Line train. She demanded the Punjab government to immediately resume the services of public transport including Orange Line train under SOPs.