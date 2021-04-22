close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2021

Two killed, two injured in road accidents

Karachi

Two people were killed while two others were injured in separate road accidents on Wednesday. According to police, a man died and two others were injured in a road accident on Northern Bypass. Reacting on information, rescuers transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital, Karachi where the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Qudratullah while the injured as

17-year-old Usman and Abrar, 20. Police said the victims were friends of each other and the accident took place when a speedy dumper hit their motorcycle.

Separately, 50-year-old Allah Dita, son of Ashiq, died when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle in Korangi’s Crossing. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

