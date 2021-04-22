Two killed, two injured in road accidents

Two people were killed while two others were injured in separate road accidents on Wednesday. According to police, a man died and two others were injured in a road accident on Northern Bypass. Reacting on information, rescuers transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital, Karachi where the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Qudratullah while the injured as

17-year-old Usman and Abrar, 20. Police said the victims were friends of each other and the accident took place when a speedy dumper hit their motorcycle.

Separately, 50-year-old Allah Dita, son of Ashiq, died when a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle in Korangi’s Crossing. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.