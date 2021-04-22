PTI gains PPP leader Mujahid Baloch’s support for NA-249 by-poll

As part of its efforts to retain its seat in the NA-249 by-poll, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has succeeded in bringing former provincial minister KS Mujahid Baloch into its ranks.

Baloch, who was the Pakistan Peoples Party candidate in PS-115, a provincial assembly seat falling in NA-249, has formally announced at a gathering in the constituency that he had joined the PTI.

In 2017, Baloch had joined the PPP after ending his long relationship with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. He has also served as provincial minister for local government and union council Nazim in Baldia Town.

His son Salman Baloch was elected MNA from then NA-239, a constituency that comprised Keamari and some areas of Baldia Town, on the MQM’s ticket in the 2013 general election. PTI Karachi president and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, while welcoming Baloch into the party ranks, said the PPP-led provincial government during its 14 years of rule did not carry out any development project in Baldia Town. “We are asked where is PTI?” Sher Zaman said. “We say that the PTI is working everywhere in the city.”

He said the federal government had spent a development budget of Rs9.90 billion in Karachi. “We carried out development works in East District, Lyari, Lines Area, Malir and other areas with the funds received by members of the National Assembly from the federal government.”

Zaman said Karachi had been longing for a drop of water for decades. PPP ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani and Owais Muzaffar Tappi had promised in the past to complete the K4 plan, but it was the PTI’s federal government that was completing the project through Wapda, he said.

Baloch said that he was a resident of Baldia Town and joined the PTI to strengthen the hands of Imran Khan. “I strongly hope that the PTI is bringing a huge water project for Baldia Town which costs two billion rupees,” he said. “Those who did not see Baldia Town before the election are candidates in the by-election from other parties here today,” he said.