Two decades of war

The US has recently realised that it doesn’t intend to continue the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan. In a recent statement, US President Joe Biden said that the goal of the war had long been achieved and that the country was waiting for an ideal condition to withdraw from Afghanistan. The Biden administration changed the deadline of withdrawal from May 1 to September 11 – this date was set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy. If we look into these 20 years of war, we will see that this war has resulted in 40,000 deaths. Many people were forced to escape the country. Now when the US is trying to step out of Afghanistan, the militant organisations see it as an opportunity to capture power again as they did after the withdrawal of Soviet forces back in the 1990s. Moreover, the Biden administration is expecting Pakistan to influence the Taliban, which is not a correct approach. The US should clean up the mess it has created before the scheduled withdrawal.

Agha Abdul Samad

Khairpur Mirs