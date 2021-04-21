Balloting for LDA City apartments held

LAHORE:Balloting for LDA City Naya Pakistan apartments was held at CM’s Office here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the chair. The CM pressed computer button for balloting of 13,277 applications for the allotments of 2,000 apartments. Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Raas, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Sadia Sohail MPA, Vice Chairman LDA SM Imran, Chief Secretary, DG LDA, DG PITB, Secretary Information and others were also present. The CM stated that successful applicants will approach Punjab Bank, or its nominated banks, for letters of comfort. The value of an apartment is around 27 lakh rupees and the successful candidates can also submit a separate application for the subsidy to NAPHDA. The successful candidates will submit a ten per cent down payment while others will deposit a 21 per cent down payment, he said. The rest of the payment will be paid in an easy monthly installment after occupying the apartment. The CM expressed satisfaction that the dream of occupying an own house is being materialised as 2,000 apartments will be allotted to LDA, federal and provincial government employees in the first phase.