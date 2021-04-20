Man shoots himself dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: A man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the Landhi area on Monday. According to the police, the incident took place at a house located in New Muzaffarabad Colony within the limits of the Quaidabad police station. The deceased was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 30-year-old Ghalib, son of Aurangzaib. Police said he had been afflicted with a mental illness and had also attempted to kill his father and wife, but shot himself dead after they escaped.