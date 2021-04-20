IGP issues transfer/posting orders of 12 cops

LAHORE:IGP Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of 12 police officers. Shoaib Aqeel has been posted as SP Legal, Gujranwala Region, Ghulam Hussain as SP Legal Sheikhupura Region, Latif Khan as SP Legal Lahore, Asif Ali as AIG (Legal) HRC, CPO Punjab, Lahore, Saif-ul-Murtaza as SP Police Training College, Lahore, Aisha Butt as AIG Training, CPO Punjab, Lahore, Suhail Fazil as CTO Gujranwala, Asif Siddiq as SP Security-II Security Division Lahore, Waheed Mahmood as SSPRO, CTD Punjab, Lahore, and Husnain Haider as SSP Admin CTD Punjab, Lahore.