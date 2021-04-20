Dumper truck kills two friends

Two friends lost their lives on Monday after a speedy dumper truck crushed them in the Korangi area.

Police said the accident took place on the Qayyumabad flyover within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station where the speedy truck hit a motorcycle, killing both the men on the motorcycle on the spot.

Following the accident, ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the site and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The deceased persons were identified as 40-year-old Aziz, son of Arshad, and Zubair, 35, son of Riaz. Police said the deceased persons were friends. Police also claimed to have arrested the truck driver, Khalilur Rehman.