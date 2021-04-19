Countdown to PTI govt starts: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said that the countdown of fall of the PTI government started. “A house of cards coming down in federal, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa politics,” she said through a tweet from her twitter account. Sherry Rehman said the first is the loss of Senate seat in National Assembly vote, a string of by-elections losses then the Jahangir Tareen bloc revolt, Cabinet chaos and now three aides to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister resigns from post.