97 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 97 patients died from COVID-19 and 3,562 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 7,430 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 267,572 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 44,626 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,278,424 in the province.

After 7,430 fatalities and recovery of a total of 216,237 patients, including 2,341 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 43,905 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.

181,968 recover: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan has said that around 181,968 corona patients were recovered in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments while 733 patients were recovered during the last 24hours.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the secretary said that 6513 beds are reserved in all public sector hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4,149 beds are unoccupied. Likewise, 1,607 beds reserved in these hospitals and 786 beds are vacant so far, he added. The Secretary SHC&MED added that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3,103 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,378 beds were vacant. However, 446 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 309 beds are vacant.

In addition, 2,769 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 1,495 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 906 beds reserved in HDU and 435 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The Secretary SHC said that the specialized healthcare had arranged 640 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals in the City, of which 365 ventilators were under use. Around 250 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 209 are occupied and 41 ventilators are vacant, concluded Nabeel Awan.