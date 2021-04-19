Soaring prices of edibles irk people in Ramazan

LANDIKOTAL: Skyrocketing prices of edibles have irked the poor as the authorities could not implement the directives of provincial government to give relief to citizens in Ramazan.

The citizens termed sasta bazaars established in Landikotal and Jamrud a joke with the people.

They said a few vendors were brought for an hour to conduct photo sessions in the Sasta bazaars.

This scribe on Sunday visited Jamrud and Landikotal bazaars and talked to visitors and TMA employees. Citizens complained that a van shop used to come and sell rice, ghee and sugar once a week.

Muslim Khan, 60, said he was told that cheap vegetables, fruit and other edibles were available in the Sasta Bazaars but it was not the case when he visited the bazaar.

He said he was given a 10-kg flour bag, 3kg ghee and 6kg sugar at Rs1700 after standing in queue for hours.

Amir Jan said banners were displayed on the walls where officials conducted photo sessions.

He said police and bazaar union leaders collected money from vendors who have increased prices of fruit and vegetables.

“Sasta bazaar is established in a godown in Jamrud where only three vegetable vendors were seen,” said Jan Omer Afridi.

He added that authorities failed to give relief to the people in Ramazan.

He said the deputy commissioner of Khyber and assistant commissioners of Landikotal and Jamrud did not bother to visit the Sasta bazaars.

The prices of chicken, meat, vegetables and other food items have been increased in Ramazan.

Raqibullah, supervisor TMA Landikotal, told The News that they have received two complaints about prices-hike. He said they could not take action on Sunday as their offices were closed.