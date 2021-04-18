10 outlaws arrested in Islamabad

y Our correspondent

Islamabad: Islamabad police on Saturday arrested 10 outlaws and recovered weapons, a police spokesperson said.

Under directions of SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, the police launched a crackdown against criminals at different localities of the district.

According to details, Golra police arrested three drug pushers namely Muhammad Yasir, Muhammad Hashim and Najeeb Khan and recovered 2.020 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Noon Police arrested five accused Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Sheriz, Muhammad Arshad, Sarfraz and Muhammad Shahzad involved in theft case. Shalimar police arrested accused Muhammad Ali. Ramana police arrested accused Muhammad Tanveer and recovered 105 gram heroine from him. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the performance and asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

The SSP also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.