Two cops held for stealing vehicles

Two policemen of the Balochistan police were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in stealing vehicles in Karachi.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted in Steel Town. The suspects were identified as Asif and Abdul Qadir. They were policemen and posted in Lasbela district of Balochistan, police said, adding that during initial interrogation, they revealed that their gang lifted motorcycles and four-wheelers in Karachi and sold them in Balochistan.

The suspects also reportedly admitted that while transporting stolen vehicles from Karachi to Balochistan, they used to show their police cards if they were intercepted by other law enforcers.