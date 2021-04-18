Sindh govt announces Rs1m grant for family of slain PPP worker

The Sindh government has announced a one-million-rupee grant for the bereaved family of Pakistan Peoples Party activist Tariq Khan who lost his life during protests earlier this week.

The announcement to this effect was made by Sindh Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday as he met the family of Khan at their residence in Baldia Town.

Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the provincial government, prayed for the departed soul. Khan was coming towards his house when a bullet hit him during the protests in the city.

Wahab acknowledged that Khan had a longstanding association with the party. He said the family would not be left alone and the government would take care of his children.