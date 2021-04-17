LAHORE:The Punjab government issued a notification of transfers and postings of several officers on Friday.

Syed Ali Murtaza, transport secretary, has been given the additional charge of the post of CMIT chairman till further orders. Asadullah Faiz, awaiting posting, has been posted as member (Private Development Sector), Planning & Development Board. Maqbool Ahmed, DG, Agency for Barani Areas Development Rawalpindi, has been transferred and posted as DG, Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority, DG Khan and Abdul Aamer Khattak, OSD, as DG, Agency for Barani Area Development. Irfan Ali Khan, additional secretary, CM’s Office, has been transferred and posted as Bahawalpur DC vice Muzaffar Khan, already transferred and posted as Communication and Works Dept Special Secretary against the vacant post.