CS inspects quality, prices of food items

LAHORE:The Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik on Friday paid a surprise visit to Islampura Ramazan Bazaar and reviewed the quality and prices of essential food items and arrangements there.

The Chief Secretary ordered the authorities concerned to ensure best arrangements in Ramazan bazaars for maximum facilitation of consumers. He mentioned that the establishment of Ramazan bazaars is aimed at providing relief to the common man, adding that all possible measures should be taken to give relief to consumers in real sense.

He ordered the officers to increase number of counters at sugar stall to reduce the rush of buyers. He maintained that in Ramazan bazaars sugar is available at Rs. 65 per kilogram while 10 kg bag of flour is selling at Rs 375 whereas agriculture fair price shops have been set up to provide fruits and vegetables at subsidized rates. He assured that there would be no shortage of any item including sugar in Ramazan bazaars.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions regarding strict enforcement of coronavirus precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at Ramazan bazaars. He said that as per directions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab availability of eatables at officially-fixed prices would be ensured in open market as well. The Chief Secretary also inquired from the buyers about the prices and quality of the goods. The citizens expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made in the Ramazan bazaars.