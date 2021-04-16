PAL to hold online international ‘mushairas’

Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise online international ‘Hamdia’ and ‘Naatia Mushairas’ in different Pakistani languages.

The first International ‘Hamdia Mushaira’ will be held on Sunday (April 18), at 7 p.m. Haleem Qureshi (Islamabad) will preside over the ‘Mushaira.’ Dr. Khalil Toqar (Turkey), Yashp Tamana (UK), Raees Warsi (New York, USA), and Qamar Raza Shehzad (Multan) will be special guests. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL will present the introductory speech. Nasir Ali Syed will be the moderator.

The second International ‘Naatia Mushaira’ will be held on Friday (April 23), at 8 p.m. Tauseef Tabassum (Islamabad), Aslam Ansari (Multan), Sehar Ansari (Karachi), and Iftikhar Arif (Islamabad) will include in the presidium. While Ehsan Akbar (Islamabad), Khurshid Rizvi (Lahore), Shahabuddin Saqib (Ali Garh) will be special guests.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL will present the Key note address. Ambreen Hussain Amber will be the moderator. Poets from all over the country and abroad will present ‘Hamdia and Naatia’ poetry in both ‘Mushairas’.