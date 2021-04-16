IG visits family of martyred cop

LAHORE:IGP Punjab Inam Ghani visited the house of a martyred constable M Afzal in Siraj Colony Shahdara on Thursday. Paying homage to the martyr, he told the widow and children of the martyr that the status of the martyr was unparalleled. IG instructed CCPO Lahore to take care of the family of the martyr and hand over the cheque of Shaheed package to the heirs as soon as possible.