close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2021

IG visits family of martyred cop

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2021

LAHORE:IGP Punjab Inam Ghani visited the house of a martyred constable M Afzal in Siraj Colony Shahdara on Thursday. Paying homage to the martyr, he told the widow and children of the martyr that the status of the martyr was unparalleled. IG instructed CCPO Lahore to take care of the family of the martyr and hand over the cheque of Shaheed package to the heirs as soon as possible.

Latest News

More From Lahore