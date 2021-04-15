DC visits Ramazan Bazaars

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Shakeel Aslam Wednesday visited Ramazan Bazaars and checked quality of basic commodities.
Talking to reporters, the DC said he had directed the authorities concerned to ensure availability and quality of basic commodities at Ramazan Bazaars. Reportedly, 14 shopkeepers were booked for overcharging.