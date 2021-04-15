close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

DC visits Ramazan Bazaars

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

PAKPATTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Shakeel Aslam Wednesday visited Ramazan Bazaars and checked quality of basic commodities.

Talking to reporters, the DC said he had directed the authorities concerned to ensure availability and quality of basic commodities at Ramazan Bazaars. Reportedly, 14 shopkeepers were booked for overcharging.

