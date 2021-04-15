Govt has failed to control price-hike, says PML-N leader

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yousuf, on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had failed to control prices of essential commodities in the province.

“The PTI government has deprived people of three times meals as due to the high inflation the purchasing power of a common man has dropped drastically,” Yousuf told a gathering held in connection with the ground-breaking of Methal road here. He said that more funds were also earmarked for the various roads schemes in the Siran valley and work on that communication projects would shortly be inaugurated. “The Government High School for Boys Nawaz Abad has been upgraded to a higher secondary level as most of the students used to quit their education following matriculation,” he added.