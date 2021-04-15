City wardens to be deployed for traffic management during Ramazan

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to deploy city wardens outside mosques and places of Taraweeh, markets, shopping centres and various roads of the city for convenience of people during Ramazan.

The city wardens, according to KMC Administrator Laeeq Ahmed, will also assist traffic police in maintaining the smooth flow of traffic. Ahmed said this while reviewing the plan for deployment of city wardens for Ramazan. He said a total of more than 600 city wardens would be deployed at 87 places.

The wardens would be deployed at 15 locations in District Central, 12 in District South, 25 in District East and seven in District Korangi. Of such locations, 10 are those where the Taraweeh prayers are being offered and 18 are shopping centres.

The places of Taraweeh include Faizan-e-Madina, Expo Centre, Shahzada Lawn on University Road, Banoria Town Mosque, Kanzul Eiman Mosque, Rahmania Mosque on Tariq Road, Khaliqdina Hall, Khatun-e-Jannat Park Hussainabad, Farooq Azam Mosque in North Nazimabad and Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

The shopping centers where city wardens would be deployed include Anar Kali Bazar in the Water Pump area, Haroon Shopping Mall in Shadman Town, Hyderi Market, Mina Bazar, Firdous Shopping Centre in Liaquatabad, KDA Shopping Center in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Char Minar Bahadurabad, Liberty Chowk Tariq Road, Zainab Market, Jama Cloth Market, Forum Market Clifton, Gulf Shopping Centre, Teen Talwar, Millennium Mall, Shama Shopping Mall in Shah Faisal Colony, Babar Market in Landhi, Korangi No 2 Market and Aman Tower.

Apart from these locations, the wardens will help traffic police in various locations of District Central, including UP Morr, Lucky One, Gulberg Chowrangi, Ayesha Manzil, Mukka Chowk, Tahir Villa, Mina Bazar, Ziauddin Hospital Road, Liaquatabad 10, Gharibabad, Firdous Shopping Center, Nerang Cinema, Nayab Masjid Post Office and Golimar.

The city wardens would also be deployed in District South at Seven Day Signal, Naz Plaza, Mobile Market Saddar, Gul Plaza, Tibet Centre, Jama Cloth, DMC Signal, Light House Signal, City Court Signal, Fresco Chowk, Zainab Market and Shaheen Complex.

In District East, city wardens would be deployed at Millennium Mall, Johar Chowrangi, Alladin Park, Nipa, Gulshan Chowrangi, Disco Bakery, Maskan Chowrangi, Fariya Mobile Market, Imtiaz Super Store, Rabb Medical Centre, Jamia Sibten, Al Mustafa Clinic, Sir Syed University Cut, Numaish Chowrangi, Naheed Super Store, Allahwali Chowrangi, Noorani Kebab Signal, Society Chowrangi, Char Minar Bahadurabad, Khalid Sweets Chowrangi Central Jail Gate, Faizan-e-Madina, Jahangir Road, Kanzul Eiman Mosque, Banoria Town Mosque and Time Medicos. In District Korangi, city wardens would be posted in Kala Board, Shama Shopping Center, Shah Faisal Bridge, Babar Market 1, Babar Market 2, Korangi No 4 and Korangi No 2 Market.

The administrator said Ramazan is a holy month and most people are engaged in worship during it while a large number of citizens fast regularly. To facilitate the citizens, city wardens have in the past also rendered important services in different areas of Karachi during Ramazan and other occasions, he added. "Every effort is being made to ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience during Ramazan for which city wardens are being deployed at various places," he said.