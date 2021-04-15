Players to be vaccinated on Saturday for Pak junior hockey training camp

KARACHI: Pakistan junior hockey team’s training camp is to begin from Monday at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium in Karachi, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday.

The players have been directed to report at the stadium on Friday (tomorrow). Their vaccination process will be held on Saturday.

Informed sources said that PHF is in constant touch with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and ministry of IPC to organise the training camp in a safe environment.

The PHF has committed to adopting all SOPs to prevent any case of Covid-19 in the camp. A biosecure bubble would be created for the training camp, PHF sources said.

No one will be allowed to meet the players and and the team management till the end of the training camp.

The NCOC will provide dozes of the vaccine for the 35 players and the team management.

Sources said that during the initial phase of this training camp, focus would be on individual training.

The PHF management in Karachi is busy in the arrangements of the training camp.

A former Pakistan captain said that for the creation of the bio-secure bubble PHF should engage highly qualified personnel. Otherwise, there could be cases of corona as happened during Pakistan Super League, organised by Pakistan Cricket Board, he added.