NAB arrests three persons in fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has made a major progress in the fake bank accounts scam with the arrest of three persons involved in corruption of Sindh tractor subsidy. Executive engineer in Sindh Food Department Aftab Ahmed along with two tractor dealers Ghulam Sarwar and Tara Chand were the accused arrested.