PCB to hold level-1 umpiring course

LAHORE: The PCB has announced that it will conduct Level-1 umpiring course in all six Cricket Associations. The candidates who successfully complete the course will be eligible to officiate club and school cricket matches. In the opening three days of the course, the participants will be provided the basic knowledge about umpiring rules, regulations and laws of the game.