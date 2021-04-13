Sindh reports no Covid death

No one has died due to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours in Sindh, but 348 more people have tested positive for the disease. The death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection is at 4,530 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 8,642 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 348 people, or over four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

He said that 6,993 patients across the province are currently infected: 6,651 are in self-isolation at home, 12 at isolation centres and 330 at hospitals, while 303 patients are in critical condition, of whom 39 are on life support.