UHS to establish One Health Dept

LAHORE:The Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences (UHS) Prof Javed Akram has said that a new "One Health" department will be set up at the university where human, zoological and botanical specialists will work together to address the threat of epidemiological and infectious diseases.

Prof Javed Akram was addressing a meeting organised by the Pak One Health Alliance (POHA) here at the UHS on Monday. The meeting was attended by CEO POHA Dr SM Mursalin, Registrar UHS Dr Asad Zaheer, Director Punjab Policy and Strategic Planning Unit (PSPU) Dr Shagufta Zareen besides experts from Livestock and Dairy Development Department, PITB, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and the Institute of Public Health.

The meeting was also attended online by the President and Advisor of the American organisation "Ending Pandemics". In his address, Prof Javed Akram said that human health was closely linked to the health of the surrounding wildlife and the environment. He said that most of the infectious diseases came from animals to humans. A recent example was the coronavirus, which spread to humans from bats in China.

COVID-19 Chief Coordinator posted: The Punjab government has appointed Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan (r), ex-CEO, Mayo Hospital, Lahore, as Consultant/Chief Coordinator for COVID-19. In a letter to heads of all universities/teaching hospitals/autonomous medical institutions and relevant authorities in Punjab, SHC&MED directed to coordinate Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan (r), Chief Coordinator for COVID19, for better healthcare services to patients admitted in hospitals functioning under the control of SHC&MED.

Museum opens in Kallar Kahar: Chief Minister’s Adviser on Tourism and PHA Asif Mehmood inaugurated the Kallar Kahar Museum. Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta, DG Archaeology Ilyas Gill and others were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Asif Mehmood said Kallar Kahar had a strong tourism potential and the museum would boost tourists' influx in the area.