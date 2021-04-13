Book on Rattanbai Jinnah launched at ThinkFest

LAHORE:Without understanding the influence of Rattanbai Maryam Jinnah, wife of the Quaid-e-Azam, on his life, politics and thoughts, it is impossible to understand the nuances of freedom struggle.

This was the main take away of the book launch of the latest biography “Ruttie Jinnah: The Woman who stood defiant” by Dr Saad S Khan at Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest Online 2021.

According to a press release the author, Saad S Khan, a bureaucrat and former secretary, spoke at length about the motivation that led him to write a biography of Ms Jinnah of all the personalities in the freedom struggle. He talked about the unheard of valour with which Ms Jinnah used to lead the anti-British demonstrations, faced the dreaded colonial police, accosted the powerful Viceroys, and became a source of strength at the side of her husband, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He also talked about the social activism of Ms Jinnah that included her remarkable successes in women rights activism and protection of animals, especially in the animal shelters, called “Pinjrapoles” of Bombay. Ms Jinnah’s personal charm and beauty, her exquisite dress sense and her passion for travel were also discussed.

Broadcast journalist Munib Hamid then pointedly asked questions about the enigma around Ruttie Petit (later Maryam Jinnah, after her conversion to Islam), the misgivings about her separation and about her final days. Dr Khan’s replies betrayed the immense hard work he had put in, in unearthing the hidden or controversial aspects of her persona. He clarified that during the final months of Ms Jinnah’s life, she and Jinnah fell out, then made up, then fell out again and finally patched up. ‘Jinnah wept like a child when he lowered her body into her grave into the Arambagh Muslim graveyard in Bombay,’ exclaimed Dr Saad.

Dr Khan also explained the memories of his departed wife that Jinnah carried till his own last breath. “Jinnah never forgot to visit Ruttie’s grave to place red roses every Thursday whenever he was in Bombay,” he said.

In answering a question about Ruttie’s effect on Jinnah’s politics, Dr Saad noted that ‘she was the only time there was warmth, in an otherwise cold and detached person. Ruttie brought colour into the life of Jinnah, which, after her death never reappeared.’

Answering a question on Ruttie’s relationship with Fatima Jinnah, Dr Khan argued that their relations were certainly not good, as both has different personalities. ‘Ruttie once spent Rs50,000 on a house in Kashmir, while Fatima Jinnah didn’t even waste a tea bag,’ exclaimed Dr Khan.

GCU:’Government College University (GCU) Lahore has initiated a capacity-building training programme for its administrative staff to create a more effective working environment suitable to meet the emerging challenges in the higher education sector.

The university has engaged its linguists, psychologists and social scientists for training of the staff of Registrar’s office, examinations branch, treasurer and library. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the training programme was aimed to encourage a culture of learning, to motivate the participants to better appreciate the strengths and needs of the individuals on their teams and to train the employees to improve their skills. “A blend of theory and discussion, these workshops are offered in small groups for more effective and comfortable participation and a long-term learning to improve work ethics,” Prof Zaidi said.