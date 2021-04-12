Three held after ‘shootout’

Police on Sunday claimed arresting three men in injured condition after an exchange of fire on Link Road within the limits of the Steel Town police station. They said that the suspects were arrested in injured condition and taken to the JPMC for their treatment. The suspects were identified as Naimatullah, 22, Rafiq, 20, and Ghulam Sarwar, 52. Police claimed to have seized three pistols from them, saying that two of their accomplices managed to escape.