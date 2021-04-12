April 27 set as deadline for submission of bids

Rawalpindi : The tenders of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRRP) would be opened after April 27 which is last date to submit bids for the project.

A Commissioner Office spokesman on Sunday informed this agency that newly appointed Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah after taking charge of his office chaired a meeting here to review progress on the project.

He also visited track of RRR and said that the project would be completed on fast track basis.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar ul Haq, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority, Abdul Sattar Isani, Deputy Project Director, Muhammad Abdullah and other officers concerned. The Commissioner said that RRRP would be completed on fast track policy as per vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He informed that the design of the project was thoroughly being reviewed and bidding process of the project was also underway.

On request of the companies which are taking part in the bidding process, last date to submit tenders, has been extended.

He said, the companies during pre-bid meeting held on April 5, had requested for extension in last date for bids submission.

Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah said, the process of the payment for the land acquired for Rawalpindi Ring Road project was also in process. The authorities concerned had been directed to accelerate the payment process, he said adding, the hurdles in the payment process in Rawalpindi district had been removed and significant improvement would be made in next few days.

No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for Rawalpindi Ring Road were required from 30 departments and agencies, out of which, 26 had been obtained and efforts were being made to get NOCs from four other departments. He said that the Punjab government is making earnest efforts to kick off the construction work of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRRP) as soon as possible.