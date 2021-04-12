Saudi Embassy team wins Leisure Leagues Diplomats Season IV

KARACHI: Saudi Embassy clinched Leisure Leagues Diplomats Season IV in Islamabad.

Saudi Embassy team came from behind to take Leisure Leagues for Diplomats Season in which six teams representing embassies of Brazil, Spain, Japan, Iran, Thailand, Russia, Kazakhstan, the UAE and Mixed International played 12 matches each on double league basis.

At the end of the first six matches, Brazil Embassy team was at the top. Saudi Embassy team stood at third spot behind second placed Arab Embassy.

However, in the next six matches, Saudi Embassy came from behind on points table to leapfrog both Brazil and Arab Embassy teams to take top position.

Saudi Embassy accumulated 24 points, Brazil Embassy 19 points and Arab Embassy 21 points.

President World Group Shahzaib Mehmood Trunkwala said that small-sided football would bounce back strongly following successful organisation of Leisure Leagues Diplomats Season IV.

“Many people put great efforts in Leisure Leagues over the years,” said Trunkwala, who is also Vice President of International Socca Federation. The World Group owns the Leisure Leagues franchise.

“The league will again begin its activities in a more forceful manner once the pandemic threat ends,” he said.

Just like every sport, Leisure Leagues had to curtail its activities amid the pandemic. But it is now gradually starting its activities.

Trunkwala said that the togetherness of the diplomatic community is a crucial element in the revival of football in Pakistan. “Seeing the community of diplomats participate under our platform gave us a lot of confidence,” he said.

“We hope to continue to help revive football and portray a positive image of Pakistan to the international community,” he said.